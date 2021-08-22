'Jersey Shore': Sammi Sweetheart Hits the Beach and the Water After Ending Engagement

✖

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is living her best life at the beach. Over the past several weeks, Giancola has been spending time at the beach in true Jersey Shore fashion. Her excursions come shortly after it was reported that she split from her fiancé, Christian Biscardi.

On July 31, Giancola posted a photo of herself hanging out at the beach while enjoying a can of High Noon. In the snap, she wears an animal-print bikini and some chic shades as she poses for a selfie. She kept her caption for the photo simple and to the point, writing, "Saturday." Giancola's followers loved her vibe in the photo and said as much in the comments section. One fan wrote, "I swear, you be looking so at peace with life! I truly respect your approach! We don’t always gotta be LOUD in this world! We can move in silence and still make noise. Keep showing us the way!"

In a separate snap, posted on Aug. 12, Giancola gave fans a taste of what a true "Jersey Shore" summer looks like. The Jersey Shore alum can be seen living it up while on a speedboat as she spends some time out on the water. Once again, she kept her caption on the simpler side, as she wrote, "Jersey Summer" along with an anchor emoji.

Both of Giancola's beach-ready posts come shortly after she confirmed the end of her engagement to Biscardi. In late July, she posted a TikTok in which she addressed some of the questions that she's often asked. She wrote alongside the trendy video, "Are you coming back to Jersey Shore? No. Are you single? Yes. Are you happy? YESSS!" Before she confirmed the news, it was widely rumored that the pair had parted ways.

In June, InTouch Weekly reported that the former couple's social media behavior had fans questioning whether they were still headed down the aisle. According to the publication, Giancola and Biscardi, who became engaged in March 2019, unfollowed each other on Instagram. Biscardi also reportedly deleted all of the photos of himself and his former fiancée from his Instagram account. The split speculation went into overdrive when Biscardi noted that his relationship status was "single" on Facebook. With Giancola's confirmation, fans were finally able to establish that those split rumors were indeed true.