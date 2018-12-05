‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Suggests Daughter With Jen Harley Isn’t His

More drama from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley! The Jersey Shore couple is known for their chaotic relationship and social media drags, but now Ortiz-Magro is suggesting he isn’t even the father of their 8-month-old daughter.

The MTV personality took to Instagram to share a telling screenshot of a text conversation with Harley, first captured by Perez Hilton before he deleted them. Getting just a snippet of what the couple is talking about is a little confusing, but Ortiz-Magro tells the mother of his child, “That’s [you] Jen, [you] denied for 4 months that [you] spoke with him, i let it go [because] I believe in my heart that [you] knew how much that whole things (sic) [f—ed] me up and that the one thing [you] would never do again.”

He continued, alongside a list of men’s names, “The fact [you] brought him back into our lives again after we had a kid just proves [you] can’t let go.”

Ortiz-Magro clarified the topic of the text by adding, “When you find out you’ve been getting played and the child you have given the world and the only thing that brings [you] happiness might not be yours. #IPrayNobodyEverHasToFeelThisPainOrConfusion.”

The reality personality soon deleted the post, but not before fans grabbed screenshots documenting the drama. The couple is certainly no stranger to drama, having gone back and forth at each other on social media regularly since the birth of daughter Ariana in April, with allegations of drug use and cheating, breaking up and getting back together countless times.

Their problems have gone beyond social media, however, with Harley being arrested in June for allegedly dragging her beau behind a car during a fight. The Las Vegas resident ultimately did not face charges for the incident, and the two said they had been trying to figure out their issues in couple’s therapy.

In an Instagram Q+A with fans in October, Harley said she blamed most of their relationship issues on Ortiz-Magro’s role on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and admitted she wished he would not appear on the show.

“Honestly the show has been the route to all our problems,” she wrote, adding “DUH!” as a response to someone asking if she wished he would leave his reality TV career behind.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Harley had not responded to the allegations Ortiz-Magro made.

