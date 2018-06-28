‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Blow up in Screaming Match About Rehab

Things are heating up in Miami in the Jersey Shore house. In a sneak peek for Thursday night’s season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro engage in a blow-out argument about whether or not Ortiz-Magro should seek help.

After the two have been at each others’ throats throughout the entire season, the frenemies finally reach their tipping point.

“There’s a lot of history between Ron and Mike and they’ve been having this blow-for-blow, clap-back thing the whole vacation,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley says in the clip. “We’re a family, we’re here … let’s air it out.”

At the dinner table, Ortiz-Magro admits he can “get crazy” when he parties — but says he never lets it affect his life in the grand scheme of things, like he said Sorrentino did.

“You made it your life. You let it affect your whole life, you let it destroy your life. Bro, look at you! You f—ing got a tax evasion, you almost lost everything you f—ing earned,” Ortiz-Magro says to Sorrentino, who is almost 30 months sober after abusing prescription painkillers. He’s also awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to tax evasion in a New Jersey federal court in January.

Sorrentino immediately explodes, revealing a bombshell about Ortiz-Magro no one else knew.

“Did you not call me two weeks before we came here and say you needed rehab?” he says, adding that Ortiz-Magro had said he would go to rehab once they were finished shooting the season.

“No, I said I needed help,” Ortiz-Magro shoots back.

“Are you kidding me? You said you were going to rehab!” Sorrentino says to which Ortiz-Magro responds, “My rehab is different from your rehab.”

“Rehab is rehab,” Sorrentino says, at which point Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVechhio is hiding under the table.

That’s when Ortiz-Magro reaches his breaking point, blowing up on Sorrentino after he revealed his secret.

“You put people’s dirt out there — you have to bring it in the house,” he says. “I don’t have a problem. I help myself. You never helped yourself. Lauren helps you now. I take care of f—ing Jen, I take care of my kid, and her f—ing kid. F—ing facts, end of the f—ing story, bottom line. So don’t ever f—ing say I need help.”

The rest of the argument and its aftermath will be shown on Thursday night’s season 1 finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

While the on-screen drama occurred earlier this year, in real time, Ortiz-Magro faces some other issues in his personal life. Two months after his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley gave birth to their daughter, Ortiz-Magros was reportedly the victim of domestic violence from Harley, who allegedly hit him in the face and dragged him with her car Sunday night. She was later arrested on domestic violence charges and released from jail, but Ortiz-Magros’ friends are reportedly urging him to stay away from Harley and take legal action against her for custody of their daughter.