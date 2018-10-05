‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Step out Amid Drama

The couple that laughs together stays together. Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s girlfriend Jen Harley poked fun at the couple’s headline-making antics Thursday while stepping out in New York City.

The couple went for a stroll with their six-month-old daughter Ariana through Central Park this week, with Harley wearing a graphic T-shirt that read, “MORE ISSUES THAN VOGUE.”

The couple has certainly faced their fair share of adversity in the months leading up to and following the birth of their daughter. Over the summer, the two publicly fought on both social media and in altercations, several of which turned physical.

The most violent incident occurred in Las Vegas in June when Harley allegedly briefly dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car during an argument — with Ariana in the backseat. On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni “JWoww” Farley described Ortiz-Magro as “covered in blood” and “destroyed” following the incident.

“Homeboy is destroyed right now,” she said. “He texted me yesterday [saying] he’s at urgent care.”

She continued, saying she didn’t want him joining the rest of the cast back at the original shore house in Seaside Heights because she wanted him to stay home with Ariana.

“Honestly, I don’t want him to come,” Farley admitted. “I really don’t, because I want him with his baby. Between her jumping a median with the f—ing baby in the car, she dragged Ron with the car, he’s in a f—ing sling and is covered in blood — like, done. Not speaking to her, and I’m going to keep it very light and sweet with Ron, because this s— is too crazy.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi described Ortiz-Magro’s wound from the alleged incident in graphic detail. “Literally, flesh was coming out of his arm. It was not okay,” Polizzi said.

Deena Cortese added that his face was “all f—ed up.”

Despite Vinny Guadagnino calling Ortiz-Magro and Harley’s relationship “toxic,” the two seem dedicated to working things out for the sake of their daughter.

In Thursday’s episode, Ortiz-Magro revealed the two were back together following the violent incident. “No single Ronnie right now,” he told Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, who was shocked at the news. “I’m a single dad. You know, we’ll see.”

“Here we go again, I can’t believe he is still talking to this woman,” DelVecchio told the camera. “She’s toxic. I don’t know.”

“You know, me and Jen, we’ve been talking, and I don’t want her to feel bad she’s in the middle of this. It’s just like, she doesn’t know what’s going on. We gotta get ourselves together and that’s what I’m doing,” Ortiz-Magro explained.

Over the summer, he laughed off the violent fight on his Instagram, where he posted a photo of Heath Ledger as The Joker saying, “Wanna know how I got these scars?” with the caption, “#LifeCanBeALotOfThingsButNeverLetItBeADrag” and “#TooSoon?”