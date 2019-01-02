‘Jersey Shore’ Couple Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Split After New Year’s Fight

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and the mother of his child, Jen Harley, have reportedly called things off again after a massive fight on New Year’s Eve, a source told Us Weekly Wednesday.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” the insider said of the Jersey Shore couple. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

They continued, “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

News of this split comes after Ortiz-Magro deleted all the photos of himself and his on-again, off-again girlfriend from Instagram, unfollowing her on the social media site as well.

The MTV personality also hinted that he and his girlfriend were going through something right before the holidays, sharing several telling posts on Instagram.

“When we think of ‘meant to be’ we automatically assume forever. But maybe it isn’t supposed to last forever,” one quote read. “Maybe it’s just someone who is in your life to teach you something. Maybe the forever is not the person, but what we gain from them.”

Harley, who has yet to comment on the split rumors, shared a similar quote on her own profile at the time, writing, “Some people are only compatible with an expired version of you.”

The couple definitely hasn’t had a smooth ride when it comes to their romance, welcoming daughter Ariana in April 2018 before going through a series of break ups and reconciliations, many of which were documented messily on social media.

Shortly after Ortiz-Magro was shown allegedly cheating on his pregnant girlfriend during the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Harley was arrested in June 2018 for allegedly dragging her beau behind her car during a heated fight, resulting in minor injuries for the reality personality. She was not charged in the end for the incident.

“I don’t know what to think with Jen,” he admitted on the episode of Family Vacation chronicling the incident. “I know what I want, and I do want to have a family. That’s what makes me complete.”

Following the arrest, the couple was spotted out and about together for July 4, Halloween and Christmas, however, with Harley blaming their issues on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“Honestly the show has been the route to all our problems,” she wrote on Instagram in response to a fan’s question in October, revealing she would like the father of her child to quit the show.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jen Harley