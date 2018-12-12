‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Girlfriend Jen Harley Claims She Was Robbed While Home With Baby

The drama never ends for Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley, who claimed that their Las Vegas home was robbed overnight while she and their infant daughter Ariana were asleep.

In a sneak peek of Thursday’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation finale, which you can watch here, Ortiz-Magro begs Harley to leave the house while on the phone with her.

“Get the f— out of the house and go to the other house. Why would you stay there?” he says. “It’s not making sense right now. If they come back, what are you going to do?”

“Can you please leave now?” he asked. “Because now you have me f—ing scared and I’m halfway around the country.”

But Ortiz-Magro’s roommates listening in on the call from the other side of the room are suspicious of Harley’s story.

“I don’t buy it. Not for one second,” says Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. “Jen is up to no good. Because the last time I talked to Ronnie, he had blocked her and I think she’s just doing this to get Ronnie to talk to her.”

“She’s lying, this girl,” says Angelina Pivarnick. “This girl is so vindictive. She’s so evil. It’s not even funny.”

“If she can make up something like this, that’s scary,” Deena Cortese adds.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino says he’s “befuddled” by the call. “This whole situation with Jen is crazy. There is a calamity or a crisis once a week, like clockwork,” he says.

Before the season 2 premiere, the cast said that Ortiz-Magro’s tumultuous relationship with Harley affects the entire cast.

“It was hard on us, too,” Sorrentino told PEOPLE. “Because we were trying to support him in this difficult situation that he was in and at certain times we didn’t know what to do.”

“We still wanted to enjoy our vacation, too, you know!” Pauly added. “But what’s dope about our show is people go through what he’s going through and you get to actually live it, see it, breathe it with us. You get to see how we handle it, how he handles it, how we help him and how we’re there for our brother.”

“You’re going to see me giving him a little bit of tough love,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley said. “It just stems from, honestly, love. We love him, we want the best for him. Sometimes when people are in it, they don’t realize what it’s like looking from the outside in. You’ve kind of got to wake that person up.”

The season finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.