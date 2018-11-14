‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Hot Tubs With Another Woman After Jen Harley Cheating Scandal

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is in dangerous waters — quite literally — when it comes to repeating his past infidelity in his relationship with the mother of his child, Jen Harley.

In a clip from Thursday’s all-new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation published by Us Weekly Wednesday, Ortiz-Magro looks like he could be about to repeat the hot tubbing mistakes he made in season 1 of the reboot, this time with Angelina Pivarnick’s friend Lindsay.

As Lindsay changes into a bikini, Ortiz-Magro reassures the audience that he will have no problem keeping himself under control this time after cheating on Harley with a girl nicknamed “French Fry” during the crew’s last vacation.

“Listen, I’ve seen a lot of girls in bathing suits. I’ve seen a lot of girls without bathing suits. So, another girl in a bathing suit isn’t really that tempting and I’m not going to go down that road again,” he says.

But it appears that he might not be able to keep that promise, at least to his roommates.

“Ronnie is getting a weird look in his eye around Jewish Barbie,” Vinny Guadagnino tells the cameras after Lindsay comes out looking great in a tiny bathing suit. “I know this look. Usually that leads to bad decisions. This is not good.”

Ortiz-Magro volunteers to accompany the newcomer to the hot tub as his roommates look on in nervous anticipation of what will occur, with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino asking his co-stars, “Didn’t he learn from the first time in Miami that this happened?”

“So you’re still not single, yet?” Lindsay asks the MTV star while out in the pool, at which point Ortiz-Magro simply sighs. “You have to be happy,” she responds, inching closer.

“Ronnie, did you not see what Ronnie went through in Miami?” Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio tells the cameras in disbelief. “How could you do that again?”

He continues to the rest of the room, “What the f— is he doing? How dumb can you be? This girl’s gonna f—ing drag him for another car ride.”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro have had anything but a peaceful relationship. After welcoming daughter Ariana in April, the duo have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, with Harley even getting arrested in June for dragging the father of her child behind her car. She was ultimately not charged with domestic battery.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV