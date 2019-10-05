‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Ortiz Magro Facing Kidnapping Charges After Domestic Violence Arrest Involving Jen Harley

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is facing a kidnapping charge related to the domestic violence arrest involving on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, the mother of his 17-month-old daughter Ariana. Ortiz-Magro was released from jail after being held on $100,00 bail. The incident happened just hours after Harley and Ortiz-Magro were seen hand-in-hand in Beverly Hills together, going to lunch.

An LAPD spokesperson told PEOPLE authorities responded to a battery report around 2:40 a.m.

“The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation. Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident,” the spokesperson said. There was a child at the location of the arrest, but the child was not hurt.

According to TMZ, Ortiz-Magro, 33, was charged with kidnapping. After the altercation, Ortiz-Magro allegedly took Ariania and locked himself in the house with her after the altercation with Harley. When police arrived, he refused to come outside. Police decided to knock down the door, and had to use a taser to subdue Ortiz-Magro.

TMZ‘s law enforcement sources claim Ortiz-Magro held a knife and Ariana as he chased Harley around. Harley and Ariana were not hurt in the altercation.

Fox 11 LA, which first reported on Ortiz-Magro’s arrest, published photos of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star being taken from his home on a gurney after being tased. Neighbors told the outlet the home Ortiz-Magro and Harley were living in is a short-term rental and “has become problematic.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been in a toxic relationship, with both accusing each other of abuse and infidelity. Their relationship has been a central story on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, with many of Ortiz-Magro’s co-stars trying to convince him to leave Harley for good.

However, the couple reunited again this week. They were seen in Beverly Hills Thursday and attended the launch of Ortiz-Magro’s new CBD product together. They even smiled as they posed for pictures together.

“Me and Jen have a strong love for each other,” Ortiz-Magro told E! News at the event. “What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things. They ask why do we stay with each other? And it’s because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don’t see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see.”

Ortiz-Magro said they are “good now” and said Jersey Shore viewers are not seeing every part of their relationship on the show.

“They’re going to show what they want to show, and they’re going to portray you the way that they want to portray you,” the MTV star told E! News. “But at the end of the day you’ve got to realize it’s a show, its television, it’s for ratings and it’s a job.”

Ortiz-Magro continued, “I do it because I do love entertaining people, and I love the fact that people love the show, but I do it for other people. I do it to make television and that’s what we all do. And we know what we’re doing at the end of the day, and we’re still being real, and it’s not produced. But we know at this point what to do and what people like.”

Photo credit: SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images