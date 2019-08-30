‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Explains Why He Got Back With Jen Harley After Rehab

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is trying to do what’s best for his and Jen Harley’s daughter Ariana after returning from a 30-day rehab stint. During Thursday’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the MTV star revealed that he was going to try and make things work with the mother of his child despite the ongoing domestic violence investigation stemming from a New Year’s Eve fight in which she allegedly threw an ashtray at his face.

“When I looked at myself before, there was shame, there was regret, there was resentment,” he said during Thursday’s episode. “Me going to get help doesn’t mean that I beat this, I’m going to fight it every day for the rest of my life. At first it might be a struggle, but I’m going to make anything work for my daughter.”

For Ortiz-Magro, making things work for his 1-year-old daughter meant giving his relationship with Harley another go, despite a long history of domestic abuse allegations on both sides, including Harley dragging the Jersey Shore star behind her car during an argument.

“Um, you know, it’s crazy, but right now me and Jen are together. Making it work is the best for the baby, but I also feel like it’s just best for each other,” he explained. “We keep fighting for something, so there’s got to be something there. And it’s not the baby, because people raise kids without each other all the time. So it’s got to be something deeper.”

His Shore roommates weren’t quite sure this inner resolution would last.

“First impression of Ronnie is it’s a new Ronnie. New spirit, new clothes, new teeth,” Vinny Guadagnino told the camera. “Ronnie is in a good place. He looks good and he sounds good. Unfortunately, Jen is 50 percent of his problem, so he still has that addiction that he’s battling with.”

He continued, “Every time Ron and Jen are back together, I am disappointed about it, because I know exactly where that’s going to lead — TMZ.”

Since Thursday’s episode was filmed, the domestic violence charges against Harley have been dropped.

