‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals Daughter’s Name

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley welcomed their first daughter together on April 3, and confirmed to Us Weekly Tuesday that her name is Ariana Sky.

“When we first started dating in the beginning, we’d joke around saying, ‘What if we had a kid? It’d be crazy and good looking!’ And we’d say ‘What would we name it?’ We joked that we liked Ariana,” Ronnie, 32, told the publication. “When she found out she was pregnant, we looked at each other and we’re like, ‘Guess we’re naming the baby Ariana if it’s a girl.’ Next thing you know, we find out the gender and we’re like, ‘Guess so!’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As for the middle name, Ortiz-Magro said Harley actually wanted Sky as the first name but they found a “happy medium.”

The two continued that they’ve been trying to be partners in everything when it comes to the first days of their daughter’s life.

“We figure it’s like a job and you have shifts as a job,” he said. “I’m an early bird! I like to go to bed early, wake up early. I go to bed around 11 and wake up at, like, 3. Then she’ll sleep until 9. I’ll watch the baby through then, then I’ll go about my day – whether it’s gym, tan or laundry. Then when I get back, she’ll handle her errands. We take turns. We’re a tag team – I tag her in, she tags me out.”

Now that he’s a dad, Ortiz-Magro added that he now understands why his old roommates Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were so emotional filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“Now, I can relate,” he admitted, adding that while he’s currently filming a segment for MTV in New York, he can’t wait to get home. “This is the first time I’ve been gone in 13 days. I wanna be on the next flight out of here, to get back there … Luckily, Jen is very understanding; she understands that I live a certain lifestyle that involves me traveling but she knows I love her and the baby at the end of the day.”

Those same roommates had a lot of advice to offer the new dad prior to the birth of his little girl.

“Ronnie is very good with kids, but the fact that his life is changing … b—, buckle up! It’s going to be a tough ride,” Polizzi told Us Weekly at the reboot’s premiere party, adding, “He was so good when [my 5-year-old son] Lorenzo was born,” she said. Polizzi is also the mother of 3-year-old daughter, Giovanna, with her husband, Jionni LaValle.

Farley reflected upon her personal journey as a mom while offering advice to her longtime friend. “This is going to be a rollercoaster ride like you’ve never seen before, especially with a daughter,” the 32-year-old mom of daughter Meilani, 3, and son Greyson, 23 months, said. “My daughter drops F-bombs!”