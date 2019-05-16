‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Estranged Girlfriend Jen Harley Arrested

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley is behind bars once again, E! News reported Thursday, months after the Jersey Shore star filed a domestic battery report against her.

The outlet reported that Harley was arrested Thursday in her Las Vegas hometown, and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s website lists the mother of Ortiz-Magro’s 1-year-old daughter as having bail set at $3,000.

The couple has had their brushes with the law when it comes to their violent relationship, and in January 2019, the former MTV star filed a domestic battery report against his girlfriend after what he alleged was a fight on New Year’s Eve. E! News reports that on April 17, an arrest warrant was issued for Harley in relation to that case.

After news broke of Harley’s arrest Thursday, the reality personality shared a telling quote to his Instagram story reading, “You’ll never change your life until you change something you do daily. The secret of your success is found in your daily routine.”

Over the quote, Ortiz-Magro wrote, “Changing is coming,” adding a hands-up emoji.

Us Weekly reported after the altercation on New Year’s Eve that Harley was accused of throwing a glass ashtray at her then-boyfriend’s face, splitting his lip and possibly breaking his nose.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” an insider said at the time of the couple’s brawl. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

The source continued, “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

In March, the two managed to come together without any bloodshed alongside Ariana for a party, which they celebrated together following a stint in rehab for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star.

“If I’m not taking care of myself, I can’t take care of my daughter. I can’t take care of my family. That’s something that I’ve always thrived off of,” he told Us Weekly of his decision to get help at the time. “That little girl is like my guardian angel. I say to this day, she saved my life. I think, without her, I don’t think I would’ve taken this step, because what would I have to lose?”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jen Harley