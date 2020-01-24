‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Admits to Missing Daughter ‘More Everyday’ Amid Ongoing Jen Harley Drama

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is missing his 1-year-old daughter Ariana Sky more every day after the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star was granted an emergency protective order against ex Jen Harley after the mother of his child allegedly “viciously assaulted” him after becoming embroiled in a heated fight.

Sharing a photo cuddled up with his little girl on his Instagram Story Thursday, Ortiz-Magro wrote, “Missing you more everyday (sic),” adding a heart emoji.

On Jan. 16, the MTV personality was granted a protective order against his ex, with his lawyer alleging in a statement to PEOPLE, “Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley. At that time, Ms. Harley, entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him.”

“Ronnie immediately called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer,” the statement continued. “Then, this morning, a Family Court Judge in the Clark County (Las Vegas, NV) District Court, Family Division granted Ronnie an Emergency Order for Protection Against Domestic Violence. This Emergency Order is in effect until February 25, 2020.”

Harley’s attorney Lisa Bloom told PEOPLE that while Harley had not been served with the protective order at that time, her client was looking to “raise her baby in peace.”

“Contact that Ronnie Ortiz had with Jen Harley recently was in violation of the restraining order in effect against him,” Bloom said in a statement. “We have not received any restraining order against her, and if Jen does get served with one, we will oppose it. Jen just wants to raise her baby in peace.”

Harley herself has yet to speak on the accusations, but shared a selfie on Instagram a day after the protective order first made headlines with the caption, “Save the drama 4 your mama.”

