‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Gushes About First-Time Fatherhood

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is taking on a new challenge outside of Gym, Tan, Laundry.

The Jersey Shore cast member welcomed daughter Ariana Sky with girlfriend Jen Harley on April 3, and the new dad is in a totally different world, he revealed on Instagram this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So excited to be a #Father. Words can’t describe the feeling,” he captioned a photo of Ariana’s name spelled out in blocks. “You live your life not ever really knowing the meaning of true love until you have a child. True unconditional love. You love your Significant other, you love your family. I have to say I understand when everyone said you’ll understand ‘when you have a child of your own or when you become a parent.’ I know I have still tons to learn but im excited for this new journey & chapter In My Life with my beautiful girlfriend & my Daughter #ArianaSkyMagro.”

Back when news broke that Harley was pregnant with Ortiz-Magro’s daughter, he initially was disappointed not to be having a son.

“I found out I’m having a baby girl and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t want a girl,’” he told PEOPLE this month.

Explaining his initial reaction, Ortiz-Magro told reporters, “I feel like I’ve done too many seasons of Jersey Shore that I know what girls can be like, and it has not given me a great perspective.”

“But no, I’m actually really excited. I have a lot of younger sisters, and I feel like this girl is going to make me softer,” he continued, adding that he thinks his daughter will “make me more normal and human, and I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

The 32-year-old also said when it came to becoming a dad, he was not worried.

“I feel like no one’s ever prepared to become a dad. Everyone’s like, ‘Are you ready?’ And I’m like as ready as I’m ever going to be. But I’ve had younger sisters and I’m great with kids, and I’m actually looking forward to it. I’m not worried about it,” he told the publication.

Ortiz-Magro is currently in the dangerous position of possibly cheating on Harley during Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but fans will have to tune in this week to see if he ends up going through with his drunken Miami tryst or if he turns it around last second.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Ronnie Ortiz Magro