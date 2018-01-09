You Decide Where the ‘Jersey Shore’ Reboot Films

Fans are in control when it comes to the Jersey Shore reboot.

During Floribama Shore‘s season finale Monday, an MTV announcement revealed that fans will be deciding “where the f—” the OG Jersey crew heads for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion, which airs in 2018.

Fans can tweet their suggestions with the hashtag “#JSFamilyVacation” for their suggestion to be considered.

The reboot, will feature original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Snooki, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will not be returning to the reunion in part due to her rocky relationship with Ortiz-Magro, who is expecting his first child with his new girlfriend, during the original show run.

Giancolo and Ortiz-Magro dated throughout the show’s run, fighting and making up almost every episode before calling things quits for the final time in 2014. She did return for the group’s road trip reunion special this year, but possibly because Ortiz-Magro sat that special out.

“Everyone’s asking why Sammi’s not doing it. You have to ask her that — I’m not gonna speak for her,” Snooki said on a recent episode of her podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey. “But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen. And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore.”

The reality TV star hopes her friend changes her mind before filming, however.

“But at the same time, we’re just like, it’s gonna be different. We’re all begging her to come back on the show. It’s really up to her,” the 30-year-old said. “Everyone pray that Sammi comes back, because I feel like she might change her mind. So Sam, if you’re listening, come to the show. Like, stop being — stop it. Stop it right now before I spank you.”