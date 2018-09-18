‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D Implies Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick Rekindled Their Romance

Are Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino more than just friends? According to their Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-star Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, they might be.

“I believe it, I don’t know, I believe it,” DelVecchio told OK! magazine when asked if he thought Pivarnick and Guadagnino hooked up this season in Las Vegas.

“He’s allowed to hook up with women, just no other guys,” he joked about his bromance. “She’s engaged, though, so if they did, that’s a problem for her.”

The two have a romantic history dating back to the first go-round of Jersey Shore, so fans are curious if they felt the tension while filming season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation in Las Vegas earlier this summer.

“You guys fight all the time. You have, like, one more hate bang to get out,” roommate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro said on last week’s Family Vacation episode.

But Pivarnick wanted no part in that dialogue and even slipped in a subtle jab at Guadagnino, saying, “No, I’m not f—ing DTF anymore, Vin. Been there, done that with you. I honestly don’t remember your d—. I’m not being mean. I’m not saying it’s small. I’m saying I don’t remember.”

The sexual tension between Pivarnick and Guagagnino may not still be there after all these years, but some type of tension definitely still is — viewers saw Pivarnick slap Guadagnino in the face when he got on her nerves earlier this season.

During the confrontation, Guadagnino brought up the iconic fight about Pivarnick’s messy tendencies between her and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino during the original series.

“Here’s your room. Go in there — this is your little hamster cage,” he told her. In a confessional, he continued, “I want to put the dirty little hamster in the stripper shower because it looks like a little hamster cage, you know, put a little wheel in there, little water bottle.”

But Pivarnick was not amused and called him a “f—ing idiot” and even slapped him in the face. Guadagnino ran away, yelling half-jokingly, “You just slapped me in the face! That’s assault!”

Pivarnick was brought on at the end of Family Vacation season 1 as a surprise to the roommates, who initially fought with her and then made somewhat of a quasi-peace. After befriending Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi one-on-one, Pivarnick was brought back on for season 2 — stirring up a whole bunch of drama, like when she called Jenni “JWoww” Farley a “Jersey whore.”

“I gotta like Namaste this s—,” Farley said before her enemy’s arrival.

“This is not what I wanted to happen. I wanted her to come in and be the Angelina that I enjoy hanging out with and she’s being the total opposite,” Polizzi added during her confessional. “She starts drama and she’s delusional.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.