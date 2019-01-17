Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Wife Issues Statement After ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Begins Prison Sentence

After Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reported to prison for his 8-month sentence earlier this week, the Jersey Shore star’s wife is speaking out.

Two days after the MTV personality, 36, began his sentence for tax evasion, Lauren Sorrentino shared a message from the couple on Twitter.

“Hi everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support. We speak everyday & he’s doing great. He received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and every one of you,” Pesce, 34, tweeted Thursday. “Thank you from both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time. Lots of Love, Michael & Lauren Sorrentino.”

Prior to Sorrentino reporting to prison, his bride wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two, “So proud to call this incredible man my husband. Just found this pic from Lake Tahoe the year we got back together in 2013. To the strongest man I know, I love you endlessly, see you soon honey #FreeSitch.”

The couple wed in November 2018 after Sorrentino was sentenced in October 2018 following a lengthy legal battle.

“Mike accepts the courts decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce and moving forward together after serving his sentence. He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mind set that he has had for the last 3 years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!” Sorrentino’s rep told Us Weekly at the time.

Since then, the Jersey Shore personality has been dealing with his inevitable prison time well, co-star Vinny Guadagnino told The Blast last month.

“Mike is stronger than everyone right now, so we kind of look at him as an inspiration,” Guadagnino said at the time. “Honestly, he’s handling it like a champ. He’s like ‘Yo, I’m fine.’ He’s like, ‘I got this.’ He’s like, ‘I need you guys to take care of Lauren for me and just hold it down while I’m gone.’ He’s honestly good.”

Photo credit: Getty Images