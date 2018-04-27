‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Fist Pump for Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Engagement to Lauren Pesce

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has come a long way since his days of crying alone in a neck brace.

The Jersey Shore cast member, now sober, is one of the more Zen presences in the Jersey Shore Family Vacation house, and is now getting ready to be a husband.

Sorrentino announced Thursday evening that he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce were planning to tie the knot, sharing an engagement photo shoot on Twitter and Instagram.

“THE FUTURE MR & MRS SITUATION,” he captioned the photos on Twitter, adding a bit more tongue in cheek caption to his Instagram post: “GYM TAN WE’RE ENGAGED.”

The couple first met in college over 10 years ago, and have been together through Sorrentino’s sobriety journey and his trouble with the law. The MTV personality recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion, and is awaiting sentencing.

Sorrentino gushed over his now-fiancée on Thursday’s episode of the MTV series prior to making the engagement announcement.

“At any particular time, she could have been like, I don’t need to stay here and help him fix himself, I’m gonna go and find somebody who’s already a finished product, so to speak,” he said.

When asked if she was “the one” for him, he was quick to answer.

“She’s the one and I want to propose to her,” he said. “She’s stuck by my side through everything.”

Fans were overwhelmed with happiness to see Sorrentino not only as a changed man, but one who has found true love through self-improvement. They soon took to Twitter to send their congratulations.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Twitter/Mike Sorrentino