‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Begins Prison Sentence for Tax Evasion Charges

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — now better known as inmate number 66910-050 — began his eight-month sentence in federal prison on Tuesday.

The Jersey Shore star’s attorney, Kristen Santillo, told TMZ that he will turn himself in at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before reporting, Sorrentino posted his address and prison inmate number so that friends, family and fans could contact him while he’s inside.

For family , friends & fans

Mailing Address for letters only: Michael Sorrentino#66910-050

Otisville FCI

Federal Correctional Institution

Satellite Camp

PO Box 1000

Otisville, NY 10963 — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019

“For family, friends & fans,” he wrote, explaining that the address is for “letters only.”

On Tuesday morning, Sorrentino tweeted a GIF of Ray Liotta as Henry Hill in Goodfellas saying, “Now take me to jail.”

The comeback is always greater than the Setback 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/TVTJyAsrlu — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019

“The comeback is always greater than the Setback,” Sorrentino tweeted alongside the GIF.

“Be the change you wanna see,” he wrote in a different tweet.

His Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wished him luck, sharing a photo of the two of them on her Instagram Story and writing, “Sending love to my brother today!!! We love you!!!”

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio also supported his co-star, tweeting the hashtag “#FreeSitch” on Tuesday morning.

The 36-year-old and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges that included tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, while Marc pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, while Marc was sentenced to two years behind bars.

Additionally, Sorrentino was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he has already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.

Since his sentencing, he married his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce on Nov. 1, which will be televised on season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The two celebrated Christmas together after their romantic honeymoon and after Sorrentino celebrated three years of sobriety.

Pesce will have plenty of pals looking out for her while her new husband is in prison, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino told The Blast recently.

“Mike is stronger than everyone right now, so we kind of look at him as an inspiration,” Guadagnino explained. “Honestly, he’s handling it like a champ. He’s like ‘Yo, I’m fine.’ He’s like ‘I got this.’ He’s like, ‘I need you guys to take care of Lauren for me and just hold it down while I’m gone.’ He’s honestly good.”