‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Allowed to Join Rest of Group in Bahamas

He may not be able to drink, but Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will be with the rest of the Jersey Shore crew when they reunite in the Bahamas.

Sorrentino was hit with tax fraud charges last April and pleaded guilty to the charges in January. The judge overseeing the trial ordered Sorrentino to remain sober until his sentencing, but granted him leave to visit Bimini, Bahamas with the cast of The Jersey Shore as they tape Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Bimini is just off the coast of Florida near Miami, so it’s not a far trip outside of the country.

The cast was previously seen filming in Miami with Sorrentino.

The original Jersey Shore ran for six seasons on MTV from 2009-12, with the second season taking place in Miami. Based on their social media activity, the cast is happy to be back.

“WELP! We back to Miami!!!!,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote in a caption on Instagram with the hashtag, “Jesus take the wheel.”

Sorrentino and Polizzi join Paul DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jennifer Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese for the reboot. Samantha Giancola, aka “Sammy Sweetheart,” opted not to return for the show.

“In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in,” Farley said in an interview with Us Weekly. “Yeah, it’s gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she’s not going to be on it. … She might be ready to start a family and get married, have babies. I don’t know. She’s just on to the next chapter in her life. I’m still in shock thinking that the show is coming back too. We never expected this … I respect her decision. We all respect her decision. It is what it is. In my head, I still have hope.”