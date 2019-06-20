‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Trailer Reveals Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Wedding

In a brand new trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation showing a more detailed look at Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding, the MTV reality series warns viewers to “speak now or forever pump your fist.”

In the trailer, the squad rallies around Sorrentino, who faces prison time as he plans his wedding to college sweetheart Lauren Pesce. Meanwhile, Deena Cortese is getting ready to give birth while Jenni “JWoww” Farley is on the verge of divorce. Viewers also hear Jenni ask, “You might be pregnant?”, most likely to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who recently gave birth to her and husband Jionni LaValle’s third child.

Elsewhere, Ronnie Margo-Ortiz is sick of the unwanted attention he’s getting and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is dead set on pulling off a wedding prank.

“We’re not kids anymore,” Ronnie says in the trailer, as seen above.

“One decision can change your life,” says Pauly D.

One clip even shows Sorrentino giving a toast, although it’s unclear if the toast has to do with his wedding or with his friends’ support leading up to his prison date. “I am so grateful that I’ve had these past 10 years to find friends that became family,” he says.

“Through the challenges and fears, pranks and surprise wedding guests, it’s the humor that keeps this group together and proves that facing life’s twists and turns is easier with friends,” MTV said in a statement to TheWrap about the upcoming new episodes.

The trailer will also air during Thursday’s episode of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

A previous, similar trailer for the return of season 2, which is slated for Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET, showed similar shots of Sorrentino with his dapper groomsmen while Nicole and Jenni threw petals down the aisle and gushed over the bride.

“Oh yea, weddings yeah!” Pauly D enthusiastically declared in the trailer.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is a spinoff of the original Jersey Shore series, which ran from 2009 to 2012; it catches up with the original Seaside Heights cast a decade after their iconic show first aired and launched them all to worldwide fame.

All of the housemates are returning for the third season: Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.