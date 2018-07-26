‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

Season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Aug. 23, MTV announced Thursday.

The Jersey Shore revival series helped motor MTV to its best third quarter prime-time ratings average among its target adults 18-34 demographic since 2011 — which was the peak of the original Jersey Shore‘s success. With the help of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, MTV has become the fastest growing network in primetime among the Top 50 networks across cable and broadcast in that young demographic, Deadline reports. The network also has four of TV’s top 10 unscripted series (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at No. 1, Teen Mom 2 at No. 2, Ex on the Beach at No. 5 and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant at No. 8).

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a first-look teaser for the new season, fans get a glimpse into what the new season will hold. In it, Deena Cortese announces her pregnancy, we see Ronnie Ortiz-Magro get slapped, and we see what looks like an Elvis impersonator announcing a “Mr. and Mrs. Pauly D.”

While details are still fishy on Pauly D’s “marriage,” Cortese did publicly announce her pregnancy earlier this summer.

On July 2, the reality star and her husband, Christopher Buckner, took to social media to share the news. “Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!” she captioned a series of pregnancy photos on social media. “Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!”

Fans of the Jersey Shore revival series will remember that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s nuptials to longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce will be featured in season 2. Sorrento confirmed the news in a tweet earlier this month with a definite “yes” after telling PEOPLE that “God willing” the wedding would make the cut.

Season 2 will also likely feature tons of drama from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who made headlines this summer for the disputes with his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Jen Harley, one of which escalated so much that Harley reportedly dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car in Las Vegas.

Along with Cortese, Sorrentino and Ortiz-Magro, also returning for season 2 is Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — plus one old roommate who made a cameo in season 1, Angelina Pivarnack.

Pivarnack was spotted out and about with the rest of the cast while they reportedly shot for season 2 earlier this month. Camera crews followed the group in Atlantic City, with a source confirming to The Blast that Pivarnack would be featured on the show.

Season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns Thursday, Aug. 23 on MTV.