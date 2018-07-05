‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 2 Will Air Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Wedding

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers who loved seeing Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's proposal to longtime love Lauren Pesce will be thrilled to know that the two will say "I do" on season 2 of the MTV series.

The news comes in the form of a tweet from Sorrentino in response to a fan inquiring about the upcoming nuptials. "I wonder if [Mike Sorrentino] and [Lauren Pesce's] wedding will be televised! I really hope so!" wrote the fan.

Sorrentino, 36, retweeted the message, adding, "Yes! Season 2 of #JSFamilyvacation."

The couple's romantic Valentine's Day engagement was documented on season 1 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

After a day filled with typical Shore antics while prepping to pop the question, Sorrentino and Pesce headed off to a romantic dinner while his co-stars and roommates turned their messy mansion into a sight for sore eyes. With the help of beautiful video documenting their relationship, he asked Pesce to be his wife.

"We've been through so much, and for us to finally get engaged, it's really special," Sorrentino said on the June 21 episode. "Because it wasn't guaranteed. It's been very stormy for a while. The odds were against me. People bet against me. But against all odds, she's been there throughout the ups and downs, the good times and the bad times."

"I've been wanting to get to this day for so long," he added. "And right now, I'm feeling like all these bad times that I've been through, it's all worth it for this moment right here. Lauren is the light at the end of my tunnel. Lauren is my everything, Lauren is my best friend, she is my soulmate, she is my better half. And knowing that I found that, I'm willing to face anything in life."

Sorrentino previously told PEOPLE that he hoped to marry Pesce in front of the reality TV cameras.

"I would have to say in the next couple of months, we're planning to do the wedding along with season 2 — God willing," Sorrentino said in April.

The couple told Us Weekly that they would love a destination wedding but also want to celebrate with a big party for their friends and family. "I think we're going to try to have the best of both worlds," Pesce said in April.

Season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently filming in both Las Vegas and Seaside Heights, New Jersey — so it's possible they could have celebrations in both locations. A date for the wedding has not yet been announced. Season 2 premieres in August.