‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reunites With Jen Harley Before Domestic Violence Arrest

Never fall in love at the Jersey Shore! Days before Jen Harley would be arrested for domestic violence, she and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro got back together in Thursday’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Earlier in the season, Harley was almost arrested for domestic violence after spitting at the father of her daughter, now 6 months old, but the Jersey Shore star declined pressing charges. After meeting with a lawyer about his custodial rights to his daughter, Ronnie swore off the drama with his baby mama, but in Thursday’s episode of the MTV reboot, he revealed the two had gotten back together.

“No single Ronnie right now,” he told Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, who was shocked at the news. “I’m a single dad. You know, we’ll see.”

“Here we go again, I can’t believe he is still talking to this woman,” Pauly told the camera. “She’s toxic. I don’t know.”

Ronnie explained, “You know, me and Jen, we’ve been talking, and I don’t want her to feel bad she’s in the middle of this. It’s just like, she doesn’t know what’s going on. We gotta get ourselves together and that’s what I’m doing.

“I wanna support Ronnie, but this is crazy,” Pauly added. “I do not think Ron and Jen should ever get back together.”

His other roommates weren’t excited to hear that the couple was back together either, with the reunion reminding them of his on-again, off-again relationship with Sammy “Sweetheart” Giancola during the show’s original run.

“Unbelievable,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley said. “I don’t give advice, but if there’s anything I could say to Ron and Jen, keep that s— out of the public eye. Deal with it inside your house.”

Vinny Guadagnino added, “I’m unfortunately not surprised. Ronnie tends to make bad decisions in relationships. It just sucks, because we all know he shouldn’t be with her.”

It turns out the roommates were right about the couple’s bumpy future. In June, Jen was arrested on domestic violence charges after she allegedly dragged Ron behind the car in which their baby was after the two got into an argument. She was not charged in the end, but based on the bloody photos Ron sent his Jersey Shore co-stars, things definitely got dangerous.

“The relationship is toxic and it’s insane staying in it,” Vinny said after seeing the photos.

Jenni, who had reached out to Jen in the past as a friend, said, “Homeboy is destroyed right now,” adding, “Between her jumping a median with a f—ing baby in the car … I’m not speaking to her and I’m gonna keep it very light and sweet with Ron, because that s— is crazy.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Ronnie Ortiz-Magro