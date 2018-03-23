Jwoww Shimmers in Leg Baring Dress During ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Premiere

Jwoww took her nickname to heart for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiere, wowing fans with her revealing champagne ensemble.

The reality vixen, whose real name is Jenni Farley, hit the red carpet alongside some of her castmates in Toronto on Thursday evening for the premiere of their MTV comeback show.

Farley hit the Pick 6ix theater in a plunging champagne-hued velvet gown, which featured long sleeves, a matching fabric belt and dramatic slit to show off her tanned thigh.

She wore her jet black locks swept across one shoulder in silky loose waves, giving her look a glamorous touch.

MTV reality personalities Vinny Guadagnino, 30, Deena Nicole Cortese, 31, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, also hit the red carpet for the premiere of the group’s return to the small screen.

Cortese opted for a playful patterned black mini dress for the occasion, matching the look with shiny hose, a pair of peep-toe heels and her long dark locks worn straight.

Missing from the event were cast members Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Paul ‘Pauly D’ DelVecchio.

While fans have to wait two more weeks for Jersey Shore‘s return to MTV, the network released an official trailer for the series to tease the group’s antics, six years after the original series ended.

This time in Miami, Florida, the group finds themselves back in their GTL routines and at wild parties. But this time around, the reality personalities are nearly all parents, though that doesn’t seem to affect their attitudes or actions on the lavish trip.

“I love my children, but I never let loose,” Farley said in a clip of the returning series, which has already been renewed for season two.

The guys of the gang also promise more shenanigans in the upcoming show, teasing, “We’re going harder than we’ve ever gone before,” and, “We’re older, but I don’t think any of us are wiser.”

The Jersey group will also visit Bimini, Bahamas for part of the spinoff, for which Sorrentino has been given special permission to do after pleading guilty to cheating on his taxes last April.

After he pleaded guilty to related charges in January, the judge overseeing the trial ordered Sorrentino to stay sober until his sentencing, but allowed him to join the cast outside the country for filming.

But despite his no-drinking policy, Sorrentino has not lost his wit and charm. “The Situation has become the inspiration,” he teased in the trailer.

Missing from the party is Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancolo, who did not want to return for the show alongside her ex, Ortiz-Margo.

The original Jersey Shore ran from 2009 to 2012 on MTV and followed the lives of wild and rowdy co-ed housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.