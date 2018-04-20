Did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Actually Cheat on His Pregnant Girlfriend During ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’?

Rahn, stahp it!

When fans left the Jersey Shore Family Vacation roommates at the end of Thursday’s episode, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was dangerously close to cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Jen Harley, despite the warnings of his fellow castmates.

When the roomies went out to the club, Jenni “JWoww” Farley called over a woman she thought Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio would like, only for Ronnie to start talking to Antonia from France. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino soberly noted, “Single Ronnie is in the building.”

He wasn’t the only one to note Ron’s behavior.

“Ronnie is full-tilt right now. He is a wrecking ball,” Vinny Guadagnino said of Ronnie’s behavior at the club. “If Ronnie gets any closer to this girl he’s about to have a second baby mama.”

Ronnie then invited Antonia and her three friends back to the house, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi warning him, “I love you, but this looks bad.”

Instead of heeding this warning, he proceeded to get in the hot tub with the four women, later telling Antonia, “You’re beautiful. You’re gorgeous. You’re going to get me into a lot of trouble.”

Fans were left with a cliffhanger when Ronnie and Antonia ended up in his bedroom with the door closed, with kissing noises following. Soon after, Pauly D knocked on the door, only to be told, “No, thank you!”

But Ron insisted to Us Weekly that there’s more to what went down than what fans have already seen.

“So you get put in that house and you get put in certain predicaments where, you know, we’re 10 years in, so you have to do what you have to do to make sure that you get back on TV,” Ronnie told the publication on March 29. “It’s like, do you want to see people go home and go to sleep? Or do you want to see people go home and do what they have to do? And that’s the point that you get to — you’ll see at the end, I don’t do what you think I do.”

Ron and Harley welcomed their first child together earlier this month, and recently revealed her name: Ariana Sky.

“Words can’t describe the feeling. You live your life not ever really knowing the meaning of true love until you have a child,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “True unconditional love. You love your Significant other, you love your family. I have to say I understand when everyone said you’ll understand ” when you have a child of your own or when you become a parent” I know I have still tons to learn but im excited for this new journey & chapter In MyLife with my beautiful girlfriend & my Daughter.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Ronnie Ortiz-Magro