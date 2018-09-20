‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Slammed by Fans for Latest Babymoon Photos

Jersey Shore‘s Deena Cortese has a baby on the way, but her recent babymoon is sparking backlash from fans.

Deena Cortese and husband Christopher Buckner are just months away from welcoming their baby boy into the world, and in preparation for becoming new parents, the duo took a babymoon to the Bahamas for some TLC. Their babymoon, however, is earning them fierce backlash from fans.

“Don’t drink wile prego,” one fan criticized.

After dozens of similar comments, Cortese amended her caption to specify that the drink in her hand was non-alcoholic, adding “I can’t believe I need to specify that in a post.”

The criticism over the babymoon did not stop there, though, as a second post of herself posing for a picture with Buckner sparked another wave of criticism having nothing to do with the picture itself.

Cortese, who is already well into her second trimester and sporting a growing baby bump, was bashed for flying while pregnant.

“She’s an afordable (sic) pregnant meatball but i thougbt (sic) you couldn’t fly when pregnant,” one person commented, adding a thinking emoji.

“You are the cutest Deena but i wish u knew not to fly while that big,” another commented.

The Jersey Shore star did not seem fazed by the comments, posting several more pictures from her vacation the course of the next several days, all of which showcased her baby bump.

Cortese and Buckner, who said “I do” in October 2017 after becoming engaged in November of 2016, announced that they were expecting their first child together in July.

“Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way,” Cortese captioned a series of pregnancy photos on social media.

“We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness,” she continued. “December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!”

Cortese will join parenthood with cast mates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who have all welcomed little ones in recent years.