‘Jersey Shore’ Castmates Send Birthday Wishes to Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Behind Bars

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino might have spent his 37th birthday behind bars, but that did not stop his Jersey Shore family from wishing him a happy birthday. His wife, Lauren Pesce, also wished him a happy birthday, telling fans to light a firecracker in his name on Independence Day.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet Husband! I love you… send a firework up for Big Daddy Sitch today,” Pesce wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a recent photo of herself with Sorrentino on her Instagram Story. “Happy birthday to mike we miss you! [Sorrentino] #freesitch,” she wrote, notes Entertainment Tonight.

“Happy birthday to my brother [Sorrentino],” Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio wrote, adding a photo of himself with The Sitch.

“Happy bday to [Sorrentino]! He’ll be home soon!!!! #freeshawty!!!” Vinny Guadagnino wrote.

MTV also shared a video wishing Sorrentino a happy birthday on the official Jersey Shore Instagram page.

Sorrentino and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, were indicted on tax fraud charges in September 2014. The MTV reality star agreed to plead guilty to tax evasion in January 2018. He was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of probation, and began his sentence at Otisville FCI Federal Correctional Institution in New York in January. Marc is serving two years of prison at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey. Before beginning his sentence, Sorrentino married Pesce in January.

Since January, details of Sorrentino’s life behind bars have leaked. A source told Radar Online he is working on a tell-all memoir about his experiences in jail.

“Mike has been keeping an extensive diary, and has been writing about his experiences every day,” the source claimed.

“Mike says he is being treated like a king in there and that he is actually having a good time,” the source added. “Mike can make a good situation out of anything. So it’s not super shocking.”

DelVecchio and Guadagnino revealed on The Jenny McCarthy Show that Sorrentino is in the same prison as disgraced Fyre Festival founder Billy MacFarland. DelVecchio claimed Sorrentino and MacFarland even play Scrabble together.

“It’s like he’s in a senior home, he’s playing Bingo, he’s helping people recover in jail,” Polizzi told E! News in April. “We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week. He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped. You know, he’s not gonna be BDS anymore – Big Daddy Sitch – he’s gonna have his, probably, six-pack again. But he’s doing…he’s doing good in there.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation was renewed for a third season, and will air on MTV later this year.

