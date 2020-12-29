'Jersey Shore' Alum Jen Harley Calls out Ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's PDA Post

✖

Jen Harley may have moved on with her new beau, Joe, after her contentious split from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, but she still thinks the Jersey Shore star was taking a "dig at her" with a PDA-filled post of his new lady, a source close to the reality personality told InTouch Weekly Monday.

"Jen is getting a lot of heat for the picture she shared with her new boyfriend [Joe]. A lot of people are saying it’s a dig at Ron, but in fact, she thinks he’s the one who’s been taking a dig at her all along," the insider said, referencing a new photo of the MTV star and his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos, which was posted on Harley's birthday, Oct. 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro)

"You can’t force happiness, when you know it’s real, you realize it eventually chooses you! #HappinessIsAGift #ThankFul," Ortiz-Magro captioned the photo, which showed Matos wrapping her legs around him while the two spent time on a boat. InTouch's source explained that it was the "exact same pose" that Harley and Ortiz-Magro did back when they were still dating on her birthday in 2017. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star has not publicly commented on the similarity.

Harley and Ortiz-Magro, who share 2-year-old daughter Ariana Sky, called off their relationship for the final time in 2019 after their turbulent relationship resulted in arrests on both sides alleging domestic violence. On the same day in October 2020, Harley and Ortiz-Magro unveiled their relationships on social media, with the former captioning her photo kissing Joe, "Obsessed with you," and the latter sharing a photo from his "BearCations" with Saffire.

Last month, Ortiz-Magro revealed to Us Weekly that his new relationship was a "special" one. "I met her back in February and we talked for, you know, for four or five months and we really did have a strong connection and bond. … It’s different for me because I found someone that adds to my happiness," he said at the time.

He added that he was in the "happiest place" after going through "a lot" in 2020. "[I] realized [the hard moments are] going to make [me] stronger and it’s going to build me as a person and as a man," he shared. "And that’s what I want because that’s who I want my daughter to watch me grow up to. I want her to see me grow up to be the man I am, basically."