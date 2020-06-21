Father's Day 2020: How Celebrities Marked the Special Day

Father's Day is here again, and loads of people on social media are marking the special day. Dads are expressing the joys of fatherhood; moms are expressing their appreciation for their partners, and children are paying tribute to the men who raised them. Furthermore, those without traditional relationships with their dads are paying tribute to the father figures or guardians in their lives. Many celebrities have joined in on the holiday trend, with many of their posts receiving loads of likes on the platforms.

Some, like Matthew McConaughey and Walton Goggins, are loving life as dads. Others, like Ashley Graham and Jessie James Decker, are expressing how much they love their husbands. Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner also joined in, showing love for exes Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner, as well as the fathers of her grandchildren. Scroll through to see some celebrities' Father's Day posts for 2020.