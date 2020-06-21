Father's Day 2020: How Celebrities Marked the Special Day
Father's Day is here again, and loads of people on social media are marking the special day. Dads are expressing the joys of fatherhood; moms are expressing their appreciation for their partners, and children are paying tribute to the men who raised them. Furthermore, those without traditional relationships with their dads are paying tribute to the father figures or guardians in their lives. Many celebrities have joined in on the holiday trend, with many of their posts receiving loads of likes on the platforms.
Some, like Matthew McConaughey and Walton Goggins, are loving life as dads. Others, like Ashley Graham and Jessie James Decker, are expressing how much they love their husbands. Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner also joined in, showing love for exes Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner, as well as the fathers of her grandchildren. Scroll through to see some celebrities' Father's Day posts for 2020.
Matthew McConaughey
Kris Jenner
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, stepdads, soon-to-be dads, grandfathers and father figures out there. How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives! Thank you for teaching, loving and supporting our kids and grandkids and leading by example. We love you! #HappyFathersDay
Dax Shepard
Hello Dads, It's here. Our big day. And that's not the only thing that has arrived... The apocalypse we've all fantasized about (you know you have) is upon us. It did not take the form I was hoping for. I did not execute an epic escape from LA in an off-road vehicle, flame-throwers ablaze while my wife and daughters sang songs about my valiance. Instead, I have hovered over Zoom classes, feeling useless and frustrated, while debating the value of an education. I've argued with my wife over the most insignificant topics. And yet, I'm still standing! I've weathered the storm with my dad credentials intact. And that my fellow dad's, is a huge victory. Let us now celebrate our chivalry with a highly functional hat for outdoor entertaining. Wear it with the knowledge that you guided(or more likely followed) your family through these trying times. Much Love Dads, Dax "Dadbeast" Shepard. @hellobello
Gwen Stefani
happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G❤️K❤️Z❤️A gx
Walton Goggins
This one’s mine. I’d say like father like son but truth be told, in my case, I prefer like son like father. He is kind and earnest, thoughtful and funny As shit. He is insatiably curious, empathetic and has taught me more about being a man than anything that has happened in my life. I love you little man. Happy Father’s Day to all the great daddy’s I know and the ones I’ve yet to meet. @nadiasomerset
Ashley Graham
Riley Keough
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Artem Chigvintsev
Jessie James Decker
Happy Father’s Day to the most incredible man in the whole world. We love you daddy ❤️