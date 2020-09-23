Jerry Harris Charged With Child Pornography: FBI Seeking More Potential Victims

✖

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for more alleged victims of Jerry Harris after the Cheer star, 21, was arrested last week on a federal charge for allegedly producing child pornography. The FBI put out a public request Tuesday asking for help identifying victims under 19 who were "asked by Harris to produce or view sexually graphic videos or photographs or engage in sexual conduct."

Contact could have happened through the Snapchat username jerry_714, Instagram username __jcoleofficial or "any other account believed to be used by Jeremiah 'Jerry' Harris," the FBI advised, and can be disclosed on a brief questionnaire on the agency's site. "Your responses are voluntary but may be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim," the FBI writes. "Based on your responses, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information. All identities of victims will be kept confidential."

Harris was charged in Chicago last week for "allegedly enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself," according to a statement from federal prosecutors. The Netflix star is accused of contacting an underage boy on social media, and having "repeatedly enticed him to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself and send them to [him]," a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago alleges. During the initial encounter with the underage boy, Harris was allegedly informed he was 13, but allegedly solicited oral sex from him in a bathroom at a cheerleading competition. Harris is also accused of soliciting and receiving child pornography on Snapchat from "at least between 10 to 15 other individuals he knew were minors."

A spokesperson for Harris told PEOPLE after the arrest, "We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed." A Netflix spokesperson added to the outlet, "Like everyone we are shocked by this news. Any abuse of minors is a terrible crime and we respect the legal process."

Cheer coach Monica Aldama shared in a statement on Instagram, "My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news. Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I'm praying hard for the victims and everyone affected. Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time."