Jeremy Vuolo Shares Photo of Jinger Duggar’s 38-Week Baby Bump

Jeremy Vuolo shared a new photo of wife Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, showing off her 38-week baby bump as the couple prepares to bring another Duggar into the world.

“Blessed,” was all Vuolo wrote in the Instagram caption.

Fans loved the artistic photo, unanimously praising it.

“So beautiful!! Godbless,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful!! Won’t be long …. Praying for a short labor and safe delivery. Hugs and love,” another added.

“Prayers for a safe delivery and healthy baby. God bless,” wrote another fan.

Vuolo shared the new photo a few days after they shared the photos from their maternity photo shoot in Los Angeles.

“A couple of weeks ago, Jeremy and I traveled to Los Angeles for meetings at The Master’s Seminary. While there we had the privilege of spending time with our dear friend Madisen Mahoney,” Jinger wrote on her blog. “Since I was in my 34th week of pregnancy and Madisen is a wonderfully skilled photographer, we thought it made sense to head to downtown LA and take a few pictures! Here are the results.”

Jinger, 24, has been keeping fans up to date with baby bump photos, sharing her excitement over having her first child. The couple married in 2016 and have wanted children since they tied the knot. Their baby girl will be the first Duggar girl of her generation, since Jinger’s siblings have all had boys so far.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be,” Jinger and Vuolo, 30, said in January. “Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The couple announced the baby’s gender in April. Vuolo, a former MLS soccer player, said he hopes their baby grows up to look like Jinger.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well,” Vuolo said, reports PEOPLE. “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”

As for Jinger, she said she hopes their baby is as “kind and gracious” as her husband.

The Vuolos both star on TLC’s Counting On, which wrapped up its eighth season last month.

