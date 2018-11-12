Jeremy Vuolo Pays Tribute to Wedding Anniversary With Jinger in New Snapshot

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar are celebrating a relationship milestone.

On Monday, Nov. 5, the Counting On couple celebrated two years of marriage, Vuolo and Duggar having tied the knot on Nov. 5, 2016 at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas surrounded by family and friends.

“Happy Anniversary, my dear,” Vuolo wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Duggar. “Life with you has been greater than I could have ever imagined. You grow more beautiful every day—inside and out. I love you.”

Duggar also paid tribute to the special day, writing her own touching post on social media.

“It is hard to believe it has been 2 years already. Where has the time gone?! It has been the most incredible two years of my life!” she wrote. “I am so thankful for you @jeremy_vuolo. You are the most amazing man I have ever known.”

“Thank you for always being there for me in the best of days and in the toughest days. Thank you for always pointing me to Christ and being faithful to share Christ with others,” she continued. “Seeing you so gently caring for Felicity melts my heart. You are the best husband, father & friend a girl could ever ask for!! I love you with all of my heart, baby!”

The couple, who met in 2015 and officially began courting in June 2016, marked another milestone in their relationship earlier this year: the birth of their first child, daughter Felicity Nicole Vuolo.

“God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!” the couple wrote in their birth announcement on the Duggar family site.

Vuolo and Duggar had announced that they were expecting in January, writing, “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

They later revealed that they were expecting a girl, sharing videos on social media of their elaborate obstacle course that served as a gender reveal.