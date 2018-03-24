Jeremy Vuolo Reveals How Life ‘Gets Better’ With Wife Jinger

Jeremy Vuolo celebrated Flashback Friday with a group of photos during the early days of his relationship with wife Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo.

The 30-year-old former soccer player posted an Instagram gallery of photos with the 24-year-old Jinger taken on day three of their relationship.

“Life with this girl gets better and better every day,” he wrote.

Jinger and Vuolo announced earlier this year that they are expecting their first baby together. In her most recent pregnancy update posted March 18, Jinger said she was 22 weeks along, meaning that their baby was about the size of a papaya. The baby is due in July.

The couple also recently took a trip to Hollywood, were Jinger tried some tasty ice cream from The MILK Shop. Sadly for Jinger, the post inadvertently brought out the trolls, who debated veganism and spoke out against eating ice cream.

In a recent interview with the Calvinist Batman & Friends podcast, Vuolo revealed that they plan to have their Christian values at the center of their parenting.

“Well, I have a family on the way here,” Vuolo said in January. “My wife is pregnant and due in July with our first. But I think it begins with establishing that relationship with your wife and I think just walking through the word together. If you’re abiding in Christ and walking with Christ daily, I think it can look like sharing that and opening the lines of communication about your own walk with Christ. Where are you wrestling right now? How is scripture helping you? Just opening that communication and fellowshipping with your spouse and that’s gonna translate to your children.”

Vuolo also said it was important for parents to set a good example for their children.

“If you’re not spending the time in the work yourself, if you’re not disciplining yourself to walk with Christ in your devotional time,” Vuolo continued. “Then how do you expect to really pour into [your] family?”

They still have a few weeks to go before worrying about being parents. In the meantime, Jinger is still being surprised by the pregnancy.

“I do think probably what surprised me most is just being so tired all the time,” she told Us Weekly. “I was never a napper, like having to take a nap, and now it’s like, ‘Ooh! I think I want to nap every day!’”

However, her family told her it was normal and perfectly okay to just take a nap.

“They’ve said ‘Just take a nap, don’t feel bad if you need to lay down in the middle of the day,’” Jinger said. “Especially when I was in all the morning sickness, I talked to them a lot about what they did, how they got through their morning sickness and I think that was some of the best advice — just resting, taking it easy.”

Jinger and other members of the Duggar family are featured on TLC‘s Counting On. New episodes air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Jeremy Vuolo