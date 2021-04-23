Jeremy Vuolo Recalls Completing 'Intense' 50-Page Form Before Courting Jinger Duggar 

✖

Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo is used to facing obstacles on the soccer field, but was surprised by the "intense" challenges Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar put up when he wanted to court their daughter, Jinger Duggar Vuolo. In an interview with Us Weekly earlier this week, Vuolo, 33, said Jim Bob made him fill out a 50-page questionnaire to prove how committed he was. Although this sounded daunting, both Jinger, 27, and Vuolo defended the long form.

“It was intense, but I was actually pretty eager to fill it out and say, ‘OK, look, this is a good opportunity for them to get to know me,’” Vuolo said on Monday. "It’s tough for Mr. Duggar, man. He’s got all these girls [and] all these guys hanging around. I think if I had all those girls I’d probably come up with a document too."

Jinger understood the form was necessary because her father wanted to make sure Vuolo was serious about her and not making an attempt to get on television. “To be fair, I think [the document] is a good thing to kind of sort through real quick," Jinger said. "I mean, if somebody is serious, are they really even going to give them the time of day?” Vuolo added that the form was a "way for Mr. Duggar to get to know me," adding that it included some "pretty intense personal questions."

Clearly, whatever Vuolo wrote passed Jim Bob's test as Vuolo and Jinger married in November 2016. The two are parents to daughters Felicity, 2, and Evangeline, 4 months. They also shared their love story in the new book, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, which will be released on May 4. The Hope We Hold is also the title of their podcast.

Vuolo and Jinger also told Us Weekly they hope her sister Jill Duggar, 29, and her husband, Derick Dillard, 31, will reconcile with the Duggar family. Jill and Dillard distanced themselves from the Duggars in recent years, with Dillard being openly critical of Jim Bob on social media. Vuolo and Jinger are still in contact with the two, and are "working through some things," Vuolo said. They hope the problems can be "sorted out" eventually.

While the couple opened up about their life in a book, the two have made a noticeable change to their social media activity. They recently stopped posting photos of their daughters. “Felicity is absolutely smitten with her little sister and Evy adores Felicity," Jinger told fans on Instagram. "You haven’t seen much of them simply because we are wanting to give them a bit more privacy while they’re so young.” During the same Q&A session, she also told fans that she and Vuolo's marriage is "doing very well," despite rumors that their relationship hit a rough patch.