Jeremy Roloff Under Fire for Tickling Daughter Ember Jean

A sweet video of Jeremy Roloff and his daughter Ember Jean is bringing out the trolls.

The Little People, Big World cast member’s wife Audrey Roloff posted a harmless video of her husband and daughter during playtime, in which Jeremy tickles the 4-month-old and she laughs like crazy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“These two are my favorite,” Audrey captioned the video

The father-daughter duo have always been close, and the TLC cast member has been open about his desire to be a caring and active father. But some Facebook followers had a problem with the father tickling his baby.

“NOT a good idea to tickle a child,” one woman said. “It renders them absolutely HELPLESS with a natural uncontrollable response of laughter. There are much better and more healthy ways to make a baby laugh!”

Another added: “I remember being tickled as a child and I remember that I hated it. This family is awesome but the point being made is to do research on the effects of tickling. I could not catch my breath enough to say stop and if I could the tickler would not stop. It was torturous. Sometimes I would actually get tears in my eyes and thought I was going to die from being tickled.”

But even more fans came to the defense of the new dad.

“Babies have been tickled since the beginning of time, countless generations have been tickled…” one responded.

“You’re joking right? Every child in history (I’m sure) has been tickled,” another added.

A third chimed in: “Oh my lord! Parenting police need to stop. She was hardly being tickled.”

Jeremy clearly wasn’t hurting his baby, and has revealed in the past how deeply he’s thought about his role as a father.

“For me, specifically, just parenting in the sense of discipline when they start getting older and that just makes me nervous because you can do it really, really right and you can also do it really, really wrong,” he told Us Weekly a month after Ember’s birth in September.

“I feel like we feel confident in it,” the new dad said about parenthood. “I think we’re ready for this journey, but are we prepared? No. I don’t think you can be prepared. Similarly to marriage, you just do it and it happens and then you kind of catch up to it.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @jeremyroloff