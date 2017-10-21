Jeremy Roloff Shares Sneak Peek at Upcoming Season of ‘Little People, Big World’

Little People, Big World fans are eagerly anticipating the next season of the hit TLC reality, and they’ll be pleased to see that production is under way.

The confirmation comes from one of the Roloff family’s twin sons, Jeremy Roloff.

Jeremy shared a photo from a morning walk with his wife Audrey and infant daughter Ember Jean. However, something was a bit off.

Behind Audrey, who was pushing Ember in a stroller, there was a small camera crew. The team was apparently from TLC, as Jeremy alludes to in the caption.

“Going for morning fall walks with the family and looks like a few folks decided to join us!” Jeremy wrote.

Fans seem to hyped for the impending season, as the show received 35,000 likes.

Little People, Big World wrapped up its 17th season on TLC in June, with season 18 coming soon.