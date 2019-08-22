Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reveals ‘Ultimate Betrayal’ in Divorce by Ex-Husband Roger Mathews

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is opening up about her divorce from husband Roger Mathews for the first time on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, revealing that despite her best attempts to keep things quiet, her ex’s decision to make their issues public was the “ultimate betrayal” of their relationship. In a preview of Thursday’s all-new episode of the MTV reality series, Farley talks with best friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi about refusing to talk about the end of her marriage on camera.

“I thought silence was the greater good,” Farley tells Polizzi, who wholeheartedly agrees, “It is, for your kids. And who wants this s— out in the public, anyway? I guess he does.”

“As bad as our relationship got, I stayed f—ing quiet, because that’s what you’re supposed to do,” Farley continues. “So to me, the ultimate betrayal is the fact that he went public.”

Farley is speaking of in April, when Mathews shared a series of videos on social media from the back of a police car accusing Farley of ending their family and not allowing him to see daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

“I didn’t want to talk about it publicly, out of respect for my children,” Farley continues in the clip. “So when those videos came out, I feel like it was a really, really low blow by Roger.”

Polizzi defends her friend to the camera, saying that despite Mathews claiming Farley was trying to keep him from his children, Farley went above and beyond to keep her children connected with their father.

“Everyone was attacking Jenni for keeping the kids away from Roger, when that’s not even the truth,” Polizzi says. “Little does anybody know, Jenni let Roger stay in the house after she filed for divorce so he could still be with the kids. But he would start fights in front of the children. So finally, enough is enough, she called the cops and said, ‘You’ve got to get out.’ But she never said Roger can’t see his kids.”

As for the videos in the back of the police car, Farley explains, “People think that I had him arrested — not even the case. Because you wouldn’t have your phone in the back of a cop car! They were being nice and giving him a ride.”

While things were popping off in the media, Farley just wanted the divorce to be settled quickly, which thanks to their pre-nuptial agreement, was easy enough.

“I just want this to calm down because I’m in the public eye, and I don’t want this to get out of control,” she tells Polizzi. “At the end of the day, he’s still the father of my kids. Gotta keep it together. Everything that I do in this life today, the kids come first, and for him to literally piss all over that and call me a piece of s—, it sucks.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

