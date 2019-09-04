Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex Roger Mathews Speaks out After Finalizing Divorce From ‘Jersey Shore’ Star

Just days after Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Roger Mathews finalized their divorce, the Jersey Shore star’s ex is speaking out about the ups and downs of their relationship as well as what’s next for them co-parenting their two children — daughter Meilani, 5, and 3-year-old Greyson — in a new interview with Us Weekly.

“Thursday 8-29-19 I was officially divorced and I’m excited for what the future brings as a single dad,” Mathews told the outlet Wednesday. “Although this last year was the toughest ones of my life in almost every way it was also one of tremendous growth and one that tested my human spirit.”

That being said, the former MTV personality has “little regrets regarding the last 9 years of my life” when it comes to his relationship and marriage to the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star.

“You can’t have the good without the bad and I’m so looking forward to so many positive things with my kids,” Mathews added. “They are who kept me grounded and focused through it all and they have always been my priority and focus. Jenni and I will forever be tied by two beautiful children we love so much and I am sure we will co-parent amazing together.”

As Farley has moved on with new boyfriend Zack Carpinello after her rocky split from her husband, Mathews said he wishes her “nothing but the best, truly.”

“It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than to be positive and that’s my focus both for myself and my children,” Mathews told the outlet. “Positive growth. Onwards and upwards! God bless.”

Farley has kept mostly silent throughout the divorce filings, but opened up about her displeasure at Mathews bringing their issues public in a series of Instagram videos on a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“I thought silence was the greater good,” Farley told Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who agreed, “It is, for your kids. And who wants this s— out in the public, anyway? I guess he does.”

“I just want this to calm down because I’m in the public eye, and I don’t want this to get out of control,” Farley continued. “At the end of the day, he’s still the father of my kids. Gotta keep it together. Everything that I do in this life today, the kids come first, and for him to literally piss all over that and call me a piece of s—, it sucks.”

