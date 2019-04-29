Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Blasts Estranged Husband Roger Mathews After New Boyfriend Reveal

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and estranged husband Roger Mathews aren’t over their divorce drama just yet!

While the two have been successfully coparenting their daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, since the Jersey Shore star filed for divorce in September, Farley shared a frustrated message about her ex Monday on her quickly-deleted Instagram Story that was captured by fans and fan accounts.

“When you find out on Wednesday your kids will Be with someone other than their father over the weekend because he wants to rage during HIS time because it’s been planned ‘for months’ yeahhh ok,” the MTV personality wrote, adding a number of eye roll emojis.

“Loving all your ‘dad posts,’” she added. “Please keep overposting… really shows how ‘involved you are.’”

The couple has had a bumpy year, with Farley filing for divorce and accusing Mathews of abuse in a post on her blog. Mathews denied all accusations of abuse but admitted to pushing her during a heated fight in a since-deleted blog post of his own.

Since then, the pair has appeared to be getting along better, celebrating Easter together with their children in a festive get-together, despite their insistence that they would not be getting back together.

In fact, Farley just revealed last week that she had “moved on with a 24-year-old,” making her romance with wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello Instagram official during a trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida.

“Best day ever [Universal Studios Orlando]. I’ve been waiting 11 years to come back here and I’ve been dying to go to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” Farley captioned an affectionate picture with her new beau. “I can’t wait to come back with my kids when they’re big enough.”

When asked about the new romance, Mathews told Page Six that he wasn’t harboring any ill will towards the happy couple.

“He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them,” he told the publication, adding that the pair met through Farley’s younger brother and that the two have been seeing each other for “a few months.”

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images