Jenelle Evans Vents Frustrations About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Contract

Jenelle Evans still isn’t filming for Teen Mom 2 amid disputes over her contract, she confirmed on social media Sunday.

The MTV personality addressed rumors about her contract in a series of tweets after her past complaints that the network refuses to film with her husband David Eason, who was fired following a number of homophobic statements he made online mid-season.

“Have lots of offers from many different people, but you have to turn them down when you’re locked in a contract. [expressionless, eyes rolled emoji] #Annoying” she tweeted.

Have lots of offers from many different people, but you have to turn them down when you’re locked in a contract. 😑🙄 #Annoying — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 5, 2018

When a fan replied, “Um ok,” clearly not believing her claims, she replied, “Just clarifying rumors” with a shrugging emoji.

Another fan asked, “Are you still locked in a contract even with being off the show now? I don’t know how any of this works,” Evans responded, “Unfortunately, yes. Still butting heads.”

Evans is known for bringing the drama to the MTV reality series, especially in the most recent season. In addition to her husband being fired, Evans is still dealing with accusations of child abuse from both her mom Barbara and ex Nathan Griffith and was caught on camera pulling a gun on a stranger during a road rage incident in which her 8-year-old son Jace was in the front seat.

In the series finale, she told a producer that she was done being on the series altogether.

“I’ll go do my own thing,” she said, claiming she had deals waiting for her from Amazon and Netflix. But when asked by OK Magazine if the reality personality had any offers or projects in the work, a source at Netflix replied, “No.”

Fans immediately replied to Evans’ Twitter rant with a condemnation of her actions on the show, saying that she wouldn’t be missed if she did decide to leave reality TV behind for good.

Don’t flatter yourself people watched you not because they liked you but because they couldn’t believe that there is actually someone so self destructive in this world and watched for the trainwreck of a life that you have and most don’t watch at all now because of the abuse. — InnaDaze (@InnaDaze1) August 5, 2018

So you signed a contract that you were aware of but currently refuse to film because David cant. I believe you continue to just make more trouble for yourself. You should have just finished off filming until your contract was up and then quit. Just do things the right way….. — Alyssa (@alyssabsf) August 5, 2018

But ur not locked in a contract now!!!!!!!!! U said ur self that u haven’t signed new one yet…there are no offers!!! — marlacap (@marlacap) August 5, 2018

STOP lying. @netflix already confirmed it was a lie and no one spoke to you about any offers — K a t i e🖤 (@k_a_t_i_e_e) August 5, 2018

We’ll have to see what’s next for Evans, whether it be Teen Mom 2 or something else.

