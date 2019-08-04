Jenelle Evans Turns off Comments on Family Photo With Kids and Husband David Eason, and Fans Have Thoughts

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans usually leaves the comments open on her Instagram page to let fans share their thoughts on her photos. However, she shut them off for one photo with controversial husband David Eason, his daughter Maryrssa and her sons, Jace and Kaiser. The photos were taken during Jace’s 10th birthday party.

“Jace’s #NerfParty was a success!” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags “Happy Birthday” and “pew pew.”

Moments later, she shared more photos from Jace’s party, revealing that her daughter with Eason, 2-year-old Ensley, was there as well.

“We had so much fun! Thanks so much [Crossfire Paintball & Nerf] for having us! The kids had a blast and pretty sure this is the best party Jace has ever had,” Evans wrote.

Evans left the comments section open for the fans, many of whom noticed that the previous post had been disabled.

“Someone has been deleting al the comments,” one fan wrote, adding a sweat-smile emoji.

“Happy Birthday jace! PS janelle you should totally turn off comments on all your photos or make a personal account,” another advised the former MTV star.

Others defended Evans from the negative comments she receives, referring to her recent controversies.

“The only thing that matters is her kids love her, all these negative comments don’t mean anything, as long as the children are good and they love her,” one person wrote.

“Jenelle you look beautiful, happy and healthy! Jace has grown so much! Happy 10th (I think) birthday Jace,” another wrote.

“Happy birthday jace. Sad people can’t keep their mouth shut but you don’t see these same people bashing amber. Their probably the same ones making excuses for her,” another wrote.

The comments section was also bombarded with several people wondering if Evans is pregnant. During the week, Evans told fans she does not plan on having more children, telling a fan on Instagram, “Nope, we are good with what we have.”

Evans has three children from three different fathers. Jace’s father is Andrew Lewis, while Kaiser’s father is Nathan Griffith. Ensley is her only child with Eason.

In May, MTV said it would stop filming Evans after she temporarily lost custody of her children because Eason allegedly shot and killed their family dog Nugget. In July, the previous custody agreements were reinstated, but there has been no word from MTV if she will appear on Teen Mom 2 again. North Carolina police also decided against charging Eason with animal cruelty because they could find no evidence of Nugget being shot.

