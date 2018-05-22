Jenelle Evans Explodes in Behind-the-Scenes Meltdown During ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Jenelle Evans’ Teen Mom 2 reunion drama didn’t end when she stormed off set.

During Monday’s episode of the MTV series, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at went on during last season’s dramatic Teen Mom 2 finale. And while they had seen Evans and her husband David Eason storm off after Eason was accused of being “aggressive,” fans had only heard rumors about what happened next.

After coming back to the studio to finish off her filming, Evans got into it with ex Nathan Griffith, his girlfriend Ashley Pens, his mom Doris Davidson and, of course, her mother, Barbara Evans.

All hell broke loose when Evans caught Pens and her mother hugging in the dressing room, which she said hurt her feelings, especially due to her fraught relationship with both Griffith and her mom.

When Griffith stepped in to defend his girlfriend, things really devolved quickly, and security had to get involved as the two traded barbs back and forth.

“You choose to push out your own mother because you let a guy control your life,” Griffith screamed at his ex. “And let him abuse my son.”

Griffith’s mother filed an emergency custody prior to the reunion, saying that the toddler had been left outside in the “hot, hot heat” and hit by Eason.

Davidson told Eason he needed to get a drug test and told Evans she should hug her mom, but the fight was ended soon after when 3-year-old Kaiser got in the middle of the argument.

When Evans went to say goodbye to her son and comfort him after the explosive fight, she ran into her mom and asked her what her problem was.

The entire thing set off Barb. “You f—ing b—, I have never seen you like this ever. Even on drugs, you didn’t act like this,” Barbara screamed.

Eason chimed in to support his wife: “You’re right, Barb, you’ve never seen her like this because you’ve never seen her stand up for herself.”

Barbara then flipped him off.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: MTV