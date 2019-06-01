Meet Jenelle Evans’ ‘Teen Mom 2’ Replacement, Jade Cline, Who Will Debut Soon

Jade Cline is poised to take over the slot left my Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, who was fired after her husband, David Eason, killed their family dog. However, many are unclear who exactly Cline is.

According to TMZ, Cline, who had appeared on Teen Mom spin-off series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, is set to announce during Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley, in New York this weekend that she will be stepping in to take Evans’ place.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The announcement will reportedly be filmed, according to sources close to production, and will air sometime next week, which happens to be the same week of the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

TMZ‘s sources said that the network felt that making the announcement via Lowry’s podcast would be fitting given that they will star alongside one another on the series.

Just like her new Teen Mom co-stars, Cline, who is mother to daughter Kloie, has found herself in her share of controversies, including outcry in 2018 that led her to delete a selfie that had some fans believing she was abusing drugs.

The photo in question, a mirror selfie that was obtained by Radar Online, showed what appeared to be a white substance and a rolled dollar bill next to an ID card sitting on the vanity counter in her bathroom. Many fans speculated that the items could be drugs and drug paraphernalia, though those rumors were never confirmed.

The reality TV star recently split from her boyfriend, Sean Austin, who is the father of her child.

Cline is stepping in to fill Evans’ shoes amid the ongoing fallout from the shooting death of Nugget, which prompted swift backlash from fellow Teen Mom stars and fans, and also resulted in MTV cutting all ties with both Evans and Eason, who had already been barred from the series.

The network had announced earlier this month that they had “stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.” Evans responded shortly after by admitting that she “saw it coming.”

In the days and weeks since, Evan’s world has been turned upside down and she was recently spotted in court after a North Carolina judge ordered that Child Protective Services remove all children from Evans and Eason’s home.

The couple are now fighting to get their children back, including their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, Evans’ two sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa. However, their Thursday, May 16 court appearance saw them leaving without their children.