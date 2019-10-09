Jenelle Evans Teases Her Own Reality Show After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing

Is Jenelle Evans in talks for her own show after being let go by Teen Mom 2? The former reality personality certainly teased that she was in an Instagram Story Q&A with fans Wednesday, having been asked what her plans for supporting her family were after MTV announced in May they had no plans to film with her as the result of husband David Eason shooting and killing her pet French bulldog.

Saying she was unclear on her future with Teen Mom 2, Evans teased, “I have big plans but trying to be allowed to do anything freely,” adding to a fan asking if she would be interested in doing her own reality show, “That might be coming up sooner rather than later.”

Reading her cryptic message, one follower hypothesized an Evans-centric show would get higher ratings than Teen Mom 2, earning a “[Laugh out loud] probably so,” from the reality star.

While Evans exit from Teen Mom 2 was framed as the end of her road with the MTV series, Evans has been adamant she was not fired.

“My relationship with MTV right now — we just left it on a civil note. And, you know, apparently I’m still in an open contract, I hear,” Evans told PEOPLE Now last month. “I hear that, you know, I’m not fired. So, I mean, I’m confused, because I only talk to one of my old producers, but no one else will speak to me, so I don’t know. Things have been very hush-hush.”

She admitted she would “maybe” return to the show, but claimed to need certain changes to the way her story is portrayed.

“But I would have to, I’ve been working with them for so long, just the editing is not good,” she explained, adding that she’s never felt her life was portrayed accurately on screen, saying producers focused on on the negative from the start.

In May, MTV announced amid the dog-killing drama, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans been replaced by Jade Cline, who joined Teen Mom 2 from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, starring alongside co-stars Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Chelsea Houska.

