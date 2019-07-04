Jenelle Evans Speaks out After Regaining Custody of 2 Children: ‘I’m a Good Parent’

Jenelle Evans is glad to have her kids back! The former Teen Mom 2 star spoke out for the first time in a new statement to press since a judge ruled to reunite Evans and husband David Eason with daughter Ensley and Evans’ son Kaiser Wednesday.

The reality television personality will get 5-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith Thursday morning. It is unclear when Evans’ mother, Barbara, will return Ensley to Jenelle’s custody.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” Jenelle said in a statement released by PEOPLE.

“Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent,” she added.

The ruling does not affect Barbara’s custody of Jenelle’s 9-year-old Jace, who has been living with his grandmother for most of his life. Jenelle shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis. Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship seems to be staying with her maternal grandmother for now.

On Wednesday afternoon Evans tweeted “Crying in tears of joy” alongside three crying face emojis before the news of the case resolution broke. She also tweeted “CASE DISMISSED” but deleted the tweet shortly after.

In a video obtained by Radar Online, Evans and Eason could be seen exiting the Columbus County courthouse in North Carolina. After being congratulated by the cameraman, Evans responded “Thank you. Dismissed.” and added, “very happy.”

Eason also told cameras, “Just stay on your Ps and Qs because some people try to accuse you of things that are not necessarily true, blow things out of the water that are very small.”

Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children in May after he allegedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting Ensley in the face. The custody drama led to much animosity between Evans and her mother, who were spotted having an argument outside of the courthouse after a recent hearing.

Over the weekend, Evans and Eason reunited with their children for Kaiser’s 5th birthday party. Photos from the event showed Eason and Griffith being civil during the event, just days after they were spotted having their own argument following a court hearing.

The controversy surrounding Nugget’s death also cost Evans her job on the MTV series, as the network announced she would not be featured in the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement at the end of April. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”