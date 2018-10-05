Jenelle Evans’ Son Undergoes Ear Tubes Surgery

Jenelle Evans’ son Kaiser is recovering after undergoing surgery to help his hearing. The Teen Mom 2 cast member revealed Thursday her 4-year-old went under the knife for an adenoidectomy.

“My poor bubba! After many many doctors appointments and tests… Kaiser had to get tubes in his ears and his adenoids removed like I did when I was little,” the MTV cast member captioned a number of photos of the little boy in the hospital.

“Hearing test showed his hearing was down by 40% and now his ears have already improved, super happy for him! Prayers please for a speedy recovery, thanks!” she wrote alongside a string of hashtags, including, “Momma’s boy,” “ear tubes surgery” and “adenoidectomy.”

Kaiser, whom Evans shares with ex Nathan Griffith, is currently in the middle of a vicious custody battle between his parents after allegations of abuse and drug use were leveled against Evans and her husband, David Eason.

Wednesday, the two went at it on Twitter, with Griffith claiming the reality personality had blocked her number to prevent him from contacting her in return.

“Why don’t you try calling your son instead of posting this?” she replied. “[Laugh out loud] you still haven’t called even tho you love to b— on here. This is getting ridiculous with you.”

She added, “Want to see the paperwork from your lawyer sent to me?! I’ll text you if since I don’t blast everything on here.”

After calling 911 to report bruises found on his son’s butt that he claimed were given to him by Eason, Griffith filed for full legal and physical custody of his son, claiming in the legal documents obtained by PEOPLE that Evans and Eason also abuse drugs.

He claimed that Evans has “drug dependency and substance abuse issues,” which caused Kaiser to “test positive for THC at birth,” and that Eason is a “violent person who is a danger to the minor child.”

The bodybuilder said he was shocked at this most recent season of Teen Mom 2, which showed Evans pulling a gun on another driver during a road rage altercation with her 9-year-old son Jace in the front seat.

Griffith told TMZ in July that the footage “helps me in my situation of getting custody of Kaiser because it shows an unstable environment and a very hectic situation instead of being calm … escalating where it could be potentially more hazardous.”

“It shows that that the child might be in danger of being in a hostile situation like that and not making sound judgment to keep the children safe,” he added.

