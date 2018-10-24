Jenelle Evans’ 8-Year-Old Slams Her, David Eason With Explicit Dig

Jenelle Evans is not going to be happy about this! After the Teen Mom 2 star’s husband David Eason got fired for his homophobic statements during last week’s episode, it was clear things at home aren’t getting any better with the cameras away.

In Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV series, Evans oddly enough refused to acknowledge Eason’s firing from the show, saying instead that he was “choosing” not to film while 8-year-old Jace was spending time with them during his spring break.

When Jace returned back home to Evans’ mom Barbara’s house, he made it clear that his week with his mom and step-dad didn’t go great. She also revealed that she didn’t end up giving him his medication for two days because he was “fine,” which based on Barbara’s reaction, is not fine.

“I missed you so much,” Jace told his grandma, who has custody of him, and adding that his mom wouldn’t let him call her. “Mommy was being mean,” he said.

Later, he told Barbara that Evans and Eason wouldn’t let his 3-year-old brother Kaiser hang out with them on the boat, sending him to daycare instead.

“Mommy and David are pieces of s—,” Jace said, then spitting on the ground.

Evans hasn’t tweeted about this particular incident yet, but did defend her and Eason’s parenting of Kaiser amid child abuse claims from her ex Nathan Griffith’s family.

“My kid is one of a kind that’s for sure!” she captioned a photo of Kaiser’s Father’s Day gift to Eason. “When asked to make a #FathersDay gift the first person he thought of was David. He refused to make another gift for his biological dad. The impact my husband has had on my son has been truly remarkable. When others didn’t step up, David did. Sometimes all you do as a parent goes unnoticed until your child comes home with a sweet gift like this one from school. The bond between them will forever inseparable no matter what tries to come in-between them. (Kaisers teacher wrote his answers for him) 💕💋 #FamilyFirst #LatePost”

We’re sure she’ll say something about this new development soon.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans