Jenelle Evans ‘So Sick of This Drama’ Amid Reports of CPS Action After David Eason Kills Dog

Jenelle Evans is lashing out at reports that Child Protective Services is preparing to remove 2-year-old daughter Ensley from her home after husband David Eason shot and killed the family’s French Bulldog earlier this week.

“SO sick of this drama,” the former Teen Mom 2 star wrote on Facebook, sharing it to her Instagram Stories later Tuesday. “Everyone wants a piece of my life… like why tho?”

She also combated rumors that CPS had already taken Ensley from their home, which appeared to come from a Facebook post from an account under the name Ashleigh Evans Wilson, Evans’ sister.

“How would anyone ever believe any of my siblings and then report some BS?!” the MTV personality continued. “We all know damn well I don’t talk to my sister, have her blocked, and she’s the one to be looking at … not me.”

Meanwhile, Wilson told The Blast that the Facebook account claiming to be her is a fake.

Evans’ sons Kaiser, 4, and Jace, 9, have already been removed from the house she shares with Eason in wake of the dog’s killing. Kaiser has been placed with dad Nathan Griffith’s mom, while Jace is staying with Evans’ mom, who already has primary custody of the little boy.

“Kaiser was taken away Friday without my consent, before Mother’s Day,” Evans told Us Weekly. “My legal team has been on this since it [occurred]. I’ve been fighting to get my son back.”

“We are going to start going to marriage counseling because he feels as if we both need it,” she added of her relationship with Eason. “I completely agree. Not considering divorce unless he refuses counseling with me.”

Earlier this month, Eason admitted to shooting and killing Nugget after saying it had “snapped at” Ensley, writing on Instagram,” I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he wrote. “You can hate me all you want. But this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

A week later, MTV told Us Weekly, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Photo credit: MTV