Jenelle Evans Slams Fan Who Accused Husband David of ‘Sniffing Something’

Jenelle Evans clapped back at a Teen Mom 2 fan who accused her husband David Eason of “sniffing” something on Monday. The fan shared a clip from the show on Twitter and suggested Eason was up to something suspicious when he put a device into his nose.

“Wtf is David sniffing?!! I mean?? Can someone tell me,” the fan wrote alongside the video, tagging Evans and the MTV show and adding hashtags for “Teem Mom 2” and “WTF.”

Some fans responded to the initial tweet wondering if Eason was using a nasal spray, but Evans quickly set the record straight.

“Those are called nose hair trimmers 😑” Evans responded in a retweet of the video, clearly annoyed at the fan’s attempt to disparage her husband.

Evans and Eason have been targeted with a number of drug rumors and accusations throughout their time on the MTV series. The controversial couple made headlines in February when the network fired Eason after he went on a homo- and transphobic Twitter rant against the LGBT community. The controversy began after he and Evans faced backlash from a photo he posted of Evans holding a gun just hours after the Parkland, Florida shooting that killed 17 on Valentine’s Day this year.

While fans of the Teen Mom franchise frequently scorn Evans for her relationship with Eason and kids Jace, 8, Kaiser, 3, and Ensley, 1, over the years, she claims that their family isn’t as chaotic as the reality show makes it seem, and blames editing on her bad reputation.

Last week, she took to Twitter to voice her opinion on how she feels Teen Mom producers have wronged her throughout the years.

“I really wish I was respected more by everyone, including society. But everyone just hates me [because] of [MTV] portraying me the way they want. I wish you were able to see my life through my eyes for once [sad emoji],” she wrote. “I know who I am and how my family is, and it’s not what [MTV] shows.”

But fans weren’t buying her words that her actions were twisted into ways that portray her in a negative light.

“Blame mtv all you want but police reports, court documents and hospital birth records that prove you used drugs when you were pregnant says it all. Be a grown woman and take responsibility for what you have done, stop blaming everyone else. Narcissism at its finest,” one person responded.

Catch all of Evans and Eason’s drama on Teen Mom 2, which airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.