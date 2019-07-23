Jenelle Evans Shares Bikini Video From ‘Sunday Funday’

Jenelle Evans is showing off her figure in a throwback video of her “Sunday Funday” with husband David Eason and her kids. The Teen Mom 2 alum took to Instagram Tuesday to share the somewhat sultry video, in which she pans over her body in a two-piece bathing suit before showing Eason pulling in a boat from the lake, singing to children appearing to be the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley and Evans’ sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 5.

“#Throwback to our #SundayFunday,” she captioned the video, adding a sun, bikini and water emoji for emphasis.

Some of the MTV personality’s followers wondered what the point of sharing the video was, with some guessing it was a subtle hint she was pregnant.

“Trying to show off that pregnancy belly I see,” one wrote, only to be rebuked by followers who recalled Evans undergoing a tubal ligation and removal of one of her ovaries due to ongoing health issues.

“I decided to get this procedure because I had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding, which lead to ultrasounds then lead to my OBGYN suggesting exploration surgery and tubes being tied,” she told Us Weekly in April. “She told me my IUD made my lining very thin, which isn’t good.”

Evans added she gets “very sick” when pregnant, explaining, “I knew I was happy with the number of kids I have now.”

It was through this procedure, doctors discovered, that Evans had a number of cysts and polyps on her ovaries, which is why she had one of the two removed.

“I would have never known about any of this unless I had this procedure done,” Evans added to the publication. “In the long run, it was the best decision for my health and gave me a lot of answers to many problems I was experiencing.”

